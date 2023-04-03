Mahindra sells 35,976 SUVs in March, its highest ever

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it sold 35,976 units of SUVs in the month of March in India. The auto manufacturer witnessed a growth of 31 per cent in the segment, its highest ever. Overall, the company garnered its highest-ever sales with 66,091 units sales. Mahindra & Mahindra registered 21 per cent growth in total sales.

