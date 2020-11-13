Mahindra set to deliver 1,000 units of new Thar SUV during Diwali festive season

Mahindra & Mahindra has started delivering the all-new Thar 2020 and the company has come out with a statement regarding it commitment to deliver more cars during the festive season. According to the company, Mahindra will deliver 1,000 units of its new SUV during Diwali festive period.

Last week, the company had announced that it will be conducting mega delivery of 500 units of the new Thar. Now the company has decided to roll out a 1000 units during the festive season.

The new SUV that was launched on 2 October this year. The very first unit of the Mahindra Thar was sold in an auction Akash Minda for a price of ₹1.1 crore on 1 November. The company also matched that amount to raise donations for organisations fighting against covid-19.

The new Thar will be made available in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Mahindra is also offering different seating options as well as roof top options with the new car. The SUV has been priced between ₹9.8 lakh and ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available, the statement released by the company said.

“At Mahindra it is our endeavour to spread festive cheer to as many customers as we can. Hence, following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 all new Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 units of the SUV to mark Diwali festivities," said Veejay Nakra, CEO for Automotive Division at M&M.

The company also said it has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.

Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January, it said in the release.

