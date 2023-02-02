Mahindra set to reveal its new-gen electric SUVs in India: What to expect
- The automaker introduced five electric SUVs globally under two brands - XUV and a new all-electric brand known as BE. The vehicles are named - XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. These new cars will be based on the INGLO EV platform. Moreover, the first four of the EVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.
Mahindra and Mahindra, a homegrown automaker, is all set to showcase its new generation of electric SUVs in India. These cars will be shown at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on Feb 10, 2023. It is noteworthy that for the first time these Born Electric Vehicles from Mahindra will arrive in the country.
