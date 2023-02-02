Mahindra set to reveal its new-gen electric SUVs in India: What to expect

Mahindra and Mahindra, a homegrown automaker, is all set to showcase its new generation of electric SUVs in India. These cars will be shown at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on Feb 10, 2023. It is noteworthy that for the first time these Born Electric Vehicles from Mahindra will arrive in the country.

The automaker introduced five electric SUVs globally under two brands - XUV and a new all-electric brand known as BE. The vehicles are named - XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. These new cars will be based on the INGLO EV platform. Moreover, the first four of the EVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced an investment of ₹10,000 crore for electric vehicles that have been approved under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme for the electric vehicles. The company will build a new manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. This plant will be used to manufacture the upcoming Born Electric vehicles.

The auto company expects that by 2027, a quarter of its portfolio will consist of electric vehicles. The SUVs under XUV brand will have a design language which will have the company’s legacy with future technology whereas the BE will have electric vehicles with sporty bold design language.

The INGLO EV platform on which the SUVs are based is an-electric platform. This means that it is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed at the corners and the floorboard is the battery pack.

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra currently has only one electric vehicle in India. It is the XUV400 which locks horns with Tata Nexon EV. It is being offered in two variants, EC and EL. To recall, the XUV400 EV was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the launch, the company said that this is the introductory price of the SUV and is only applicable for the first 5,000 bookings of the XUV400 eSUV.

Interested buyers can visit the company’s official website or the Mahindra XUV400 ESUV webpage to book. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in March. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.