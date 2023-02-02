Mahindra set to reveal its new-gen electric SUVs in India: What to expect

In terms of powertrain, Mahindra currently has only one electric vehicle in India. It is the XUV400 which locks horns with Tata Nexon EV. It is being offered in two variants, EC and EL. To recall, the XUV400 EV was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the launch, the company said that this is the introductory price of the SUV and is only applicable for the first 5,000 bookings of the XUV400 eSUV.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}