Mahindra sold THIS edition of XUV400 for a whopping ₹1.75 crore!
- The special edition comes with the ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ insignia and has an Arctic Blue theme. It also features a copper-finished twin-peaks logo with a blue outline.
Mahindra and Mahindra recently auctioned the One-of-one edition of its XUV400 eSUV. The electric vehicle was sold for ₹1.75 crore to Karunakar Kundavaram from Hyderabad. The company said that the proceeds from the auction will go for charity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×