Mahindra sold THIS edition of XUV400 for a whopping 1.75 crore!

Mahindra and Mahindra recently auctioned the One-of-one edition of its XUV400 eSUV. The electric vehicle was sold for ₹1.75 crore to Karunakar Kundavaram from Hyderabad. The company said that the proceeds from the auction will go for charity.

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson, Anand Mahindra handed over the keys to Kundavaram.

Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one edition was designed by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose, in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. The special edition comes with the ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ insignia and has an Arctic Blue theme. It also features a copper-finished twin-peaks logo with a blue outline.

In case you are unaware, Mahindra XUV400 eSUV is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

The standard Mahindra XUV 400 eSUV Is available in two variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL priced at ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

Booking for the eSUV started on January 26. According to the company, the model has received over 15,000 bookings so far. Mahindra and Mahindra says that deliveries for the accumulated bookings will be completed in around seven months.