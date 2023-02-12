Mahindra sold THIS edition of XUV400 for a whopping 1.75 crore!

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

