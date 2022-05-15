Mahindra has announced offers on its SUV range for the month of May 2022. The discount is being offered on the select models of its SUV range. Mahindra’s SUVs have been people’s favourite for their performances and features. Some of its recent even got five star rating in the crash test as well.

The Mumbai-based car maker May offer are available across these SUV models:

Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio’s S3+ and S5 are being offered on discounts. It includes cash discout, exchange bonus and corporate discount under the A category. Free accessories are also on offer for these two models of Scorpio worth ₹5,000 on S3+ and up to ₹15,000 on S5. The cash discount may go up to ₹10,000 and the exchange value of up to ₹10,000. The corporate discount is ₹4,000 so the total discount can be up to ₹29,000.

Mahindra XUV300

The W6 Petrol AMT, W8 Petrol, and W8 models of the XUV300 are being offered with a maximum benefit of ₹52,800. The exchange bonus can be ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. The cash discount on these variants ranges between ₹5,000 to ₹13,800. The company is also offering free accessories of around ₹10,000.

Mahindra Bolero

The favourite SUV among rural India is being offered discounts up to ₹19,000. Bolero SUV may get up to ₹10,000 exchange bonus and up to ₹3,000 as corporate discount. The additional accessories it can get may go up to ₹6,000.

Mahindra Alturas

The Alturas may get a cash discount of ₹220,000, exchange bonus of ₹50,000 and a corporate discount of ₹11,500. The SUV can also get accessories worth upto ₹20,000.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo comes with a cash discount of ₹20,000 on M2 variant and ₹15,000 on M4 and M6 variants. The exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹5,200 is also available on the SUV.