Mahindra SUVs offered at discount for May. Check the offers and models here

The Scorpio’s S3+ and S5 are being offered on discounts. It includes cash discout, exchange bonus and corporate discount under the A category. Free accessories are also on offer for these two models of Scorpio worth ₹5,000 on S3+ and up to ₹15,000 on S5. The cash discount may go up to ₹10,000 and the exchange value of up to ₹10,000. The corporate discount is ₹4,000 so the total discount can be up to ₹29,000.