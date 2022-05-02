Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2022 stood at 45,640 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 22,526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2,703 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17,402 vehicles in April 2022 with growth of 23%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in April 2022.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22,168 vehicles registering a growth of 22%. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35%. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipeline. There were a number of supply chain challenges due to lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate."

Similarly, Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its tractor sales numbers for April 2022 in which domestic sales in April 2022 were at 39,405 units as against 26,130 units during April 2021.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during April 2022 were at 40,939 units, as against 27,523 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,534 units.

Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 39405 tractors in the domestic market during April 2022, at a growth of 51% over last year. Our business witnessed strong growth with demand drivers staying on course. Rabi harvesting has progressed well across markets. Amidst the ongoing global situation and high exports of wheat from India, demand for Indian wheat crop has been very high and this has led to farmers getting higher prices in the open market for their produce than MSP. Furthermore, oilseeds are fetching higher market price in the domestic market. Both IMD and Skymet have forecasted a normal monsoon for this year, and this bodes very well for the upcoming Kharif season and will support continued growth for the tractor industry. In the exports market, we have sold 1534 tractors, at a growth of 10% over last year."