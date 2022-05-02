Mahindra SUVs see 22% growth, Tractor sales jump 49%

Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 39405 tractors in the domestic market during April 2022, at a growth of 51% over last year. Our business witnessed strong growth with demand drivers staying on course. Rabi harvesting has progressed well across markets. Amidst the ongoing global situation and high exports of wheat from India, demand for Indian wheat crop has been very high and this has led to farmers getting higher prices in the open market for their produce than MSP. Furthermore, oilseeds are fetching higher market price in the domestic market. Both IMD and Skymet have forecasted a normal monsoon for this year, and this bodes very well for the upcoming Kharif season and will support continued growth for the tractor industry. In the exports market, we have sold 1534 tractors, at a growth of 10% over last year."

