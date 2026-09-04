Mahindra takes possession of 800 acres for 1,500-acre Nagpur plant

Mahindra & Mahindra is progressing towards receiving the first 800 acres of land it has reserved for its planned 1,500-acre manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The greenfield complex will manufacture automobiles and tractors, with a combined annual capacity of more than 6 lakh units once fully operational.

The project will be carried out to produce internal combustion engines (ICEs), electric, and future powertrains. In addition to the manufacturing expansion, Mahindra is building a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar and a skilling centre in Nagpur.

Nagpur plant to support multiple powertrains The Nagpur plant will produce vehicles and tractors powered by various powertrains and emerging technologies, Mahindra said in a statement. This will encompass the ability to support ICE and electric vehicles.

So far, the company has not announced which models or platforms will be produced at the plant. It has also been silent on details of the production ramp-up timeline.

150-acre supplier park to support three plants Mahindra is working to establish another 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar to bolster its component supply chain. Mahindra will supply manufactured parts to two new plants in Nagpur and two existing ones in Chakan and Nashik.

This will enable linking the three manufacturing centres to a common supply base in Maharashtra. Mahindra hasn't indicated how many suppliers will be based there.

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Mahindra plans a skilling centre in Nagpur The company will set up a skilling centre in Nagpur for mechanical operations, welding and painting. Training will focus on capabilities required for automobile and tractor manufacturing across different powertrains and technologies.