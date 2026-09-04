Mahindra takes possession of 800 acres for 1,500-acre Nagpur plant

Mahindra & Mahindra is progressing towards receiving the first 800 acres of land it has reserved for its planned 1,500-acre manufacturing facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The greenfield complex will manufacture automobiles and tractors, with a combined annual capacity of more than 6 lakh units once fully operational.

The project will be carried out to produce internal combustion engines (ICEs), electric, and future powertrains. In addition to the manufacturing expansion, Mahindra is building a 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar and a skilling centre in Nagpur.

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Nagpur plant to support multiple powertrains The Nagpur plant will produce vehicles and tractors powered by various powertrains and emerging technologies, Mahindra said in a statement. This will encompass the ability to support ICE and electric vehicles.

So far, the company has not announced which models or platforms will be produced at the plant. It has also been silent on details of the production ramp-up timeline.

150-acre supplier park to support three plants Mahindra is working to establish another 150-acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar to bolster its component supply chain. Mahindra will supply manufactured parts to two new plants in Nagpur and two existing ones in Chakan and Nashik.

This will enable linking the three manufacturing centres to a common supply base in Maharashtra. Mahindra hasn't indicated how many suppliers will be based there.

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Mahindra plans a skilling centre in Nagpur The company will set up a skilling centre in Nagpur for mechanical operations, welding and painting. Training will focus on capabilities required for automobile and tractor manufacturing across different powertrains and technologies.

Mahindra will also recruit skilled workers from its current manufacturing facilities. Employees will be given an opportunity over the next two to three years to undertake a selection process judged on technical capability, demonstrated behaviours, alignment with Mahindra's values, and collaborative skills. The company has yet to reveal the final manpower requirement and the number of jobs to be created at the Nagpur location.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.