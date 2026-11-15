Mahindra targets 10,000 units for first NU_IQ SUV, production to shift to Nagpur by 2029

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to ramp up production of its first SUV based on the new NU_IQ platform, targeting an output of 10,000 units. The upcoming model is expected to arrive in the next few months and will initially be manufactured at the company's Chakan plant. Production is likely to shift to Mahindra's upcoming Nagpur facility once it becomes operational, closer to 2029, according to CarWale.

The SUV will mark the beginning of Mahindra's next generation of vehicles and is expected to enter the sub-compact SUV segment. It will be based on the Vision S concept, which the automaker exhibited in 2025.

Mahindra's first NU_IQ SUV: What to expect The upcoming SUV has been spotted testing on several occasions, offering glimpses of its exterior design and potential powertrain options. One of the transmission options spotted so far is a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra is expected to offer the SUV with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. The company could also explore electrification through a hybrid setup, although details about the potential powertrain configuration remain unclear, CarWale reported.

Vision S concept offers a glimpse of interior design The Vision S concept unveiled in 2025 also previewed Mahindra's new approach to cabin design. It featured redesigned screens, a new steering wheel and an updated centre console layout,

The production version is expected to draw design inspiration from the concept, although some elements could be modified before the SUV enters the market.

Mahindra plans four launches by June 2027 Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch five vehicles, including four SUVs, in the first half of the calendar year 2027 as the company ramps up its capacity to meet demand.

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The company is gearing up to launch four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and one light commercial vehicle by the first half of next year.

"We have five big launches that we are expecting in the first half of the 2027 calendar. One new product on the NU-IQ platform, one all-new battery electric vehicle, the Lifestyler and one refresh. Also one new LCV," said M & M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm business Rajesh Jejurikar told news agency PTI.

During the second quarter of the current financial year, Mahindra sold 1,83,000 SUVs. On the other hand, EV sales came in at 23,345 units, accounting for 12.7 per cent of its passenger vehicle volumes.