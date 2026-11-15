Mahindra targets 10,000 units for first NU_IQ SUV, production to shift to Nagpur by 2029

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to ramp up production of its first SUV based on the new NU_IQ platform, targeting an output of 10,000 units. The upcoming model is expected to arrive in the next few months and will initially be manufactured at the company's Chakan plant. Production is likely to shift to Mahindra's upcoming Nagpur facility once it becomes operational, closer to 2029, according to CarWale.

Advertisement

The SUV will mark the beginning of Mahindra's next generation of vehicles and is expected to enter the sub-compact SUV segment. It will be based on the Vision S concept, which the automaker exhibited in 2025.

Mahindra's first NU_IQ SUV: What to expect The upcoming SUV has been spotted testing on several occasions, offering glimpses of its exterior design and potential powertrain options. One of the transmission options spotted so far is a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra is expected to offer the SUV with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. The company could also explore electrification through a hybrid setup, although details about the potential powertrain configuration remain unclear, CarWale reported.

Vision S concept offers a glimpse of interior design The Vision S concept unveiled in 2025 also previewed Mahindra's new approach to cabin design. It featured redesigned screens, a new steering wheel and an updated centre console layout,

Advertisement

The production version is expected to draw design inspiration from the concept, although some elements could be modified before the SUV enters the market.

Mahindra plans four launches by June 2027 Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch five vehicles, including four SUVs, in the first half of the calendar year 2027 as the company ramps up its capacity to meet demand.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG debuts with four variants: Check prices

The company is gearing up to launch four sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and one light commercial vehicle by the first half of next year.

"We have five big launches that we are expecting in the first half of the 2027 calendar. One new product on the NU-IQ platform, one all-new battery electric vehicle, the Lifestyler and one refresh. Also one new LCV," said M & M Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm business Rajesh Jejurikar told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

During the second quarter of the current financial year, Mahindra sold 1,83,000 SUVs. On the other hand, EV sales came in at 23,345 units, accounting for 12.7 per cent of its passenger vehicle volumes.

"We are operating at full capacity or a little more than full capacity, in fact...Our numbers are reflecting a constraint of capacity," said Jejurikar.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer