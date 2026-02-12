Mahindra, Tata win emission test relief for light commercial vehicles even as small car tussle continues
Relief for light commercial vehicles hands Tata Motors and Mahindra a regulatory win, but deepens faultlines with Maruti Suzuki over emission and fuel-efficiency norms for small cars.
NEW DELHI : Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Tata Motors Ltd secured an early win in emission testing rules for light commercial vehicles, even as they oppose Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s demand for relief for small cars under the separate fuel-efficiency norms.