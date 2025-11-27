Mahindra arms itself with a large EV to defend its revenue lead against Tatas
With fresh competition from Maruti Suzuki’s e-Vitara next week and Tata Motors’ Sierra EV in the pipeline for next fiscal, Mahindra is widening its portfolio to seven-seaters to capture higher-ticket customers in a segment that accounts for nearly half the utility vehicle market’s revenue.
Bengaluru: India’s electric vehicle (EV) playbook is being rewritten around larger and more aspirational sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and Mahindra and Mahindra—with its third electric launch in the segment within a year—plans to be at the centre of it. The company has introduced a new electric SUV, XEV 9s, its first seven-seater with base price tag of just under ₹20 lakh, with higher variants touching ₹30 lakh. The company seeks to reinforce its lead in revenue market share after briefly falling behind Tata Motors during the September quarter, even as it emerged as the leader in the first half of FY26.