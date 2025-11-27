While Mahindra is locked in competition with other OEMs on retaining revenue leadership in the eSUV segment, Gollagunta said the company is not always looking to react to competition. "Fundamental philosophy within the organization is that we are not looking down my shoulder or on the sideways, we focus on the customer; this is not a myth, that is the only way we work," he said, adding, “What we measure internally is something called brand power, how strong is my brand compared to competition."