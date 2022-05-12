Mahindra on Thursday released its teaser video for its next-generation Scorpio (codenamed the Z101) that revealed more about its features. The new Scorpio, which is likely to make its debut this June, has been dubbed as the big daddy of SUV.

As per the new video, the new Scorpio - XUV700 - will be launched with a brand new logo.

Check new features:

For XUV700, the front grille will be completely redesigned. It will sport C-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-beam LED headlights, and chrome inserts.

The new SUV will have connected car tech, roof-mounted speakers, dual-zone climate control, and a sunroof.

It will have 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

Prices likely to start from ₹10 lakh onwards.

While the new Scorpio is slated to be offered in either 6- or 7-seater options, the boot space seems good enough only for a couple of soft bags with all the three rows in place.