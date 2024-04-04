Mahindra teases XUV3X0 SUV: What's coming on April 29 - is it a facelift for the XUV300?
The upcoming Mahindra XUV3X0 SUV is creating buzz with its modern upgrades and safety features, set to compete with top sub-compact SUVs. The teaser video hints at a redesigned grille, connected taillights, and potential luxurious additions like ventilated seats and a sunroof.
Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for its highly anticipated debut of the year with the unveiling of an upcoming SUV slated for April 29. The automaker has teased enthusiasts with a sneak peek of the SUV, dubbed the XUV3X0, through a captivating video on its social media platforms. It appears that this new offering is the facelift iteration of the popular XUV300.