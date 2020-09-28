Mahindra Thar 2020 bookings to open from 2 October. Check details

Mahindra Thar 2020 will be officially launched on 2nd October and the official bookings too will commence from the same day. Mahindra Thar had unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar in mid-August, but the pricing details will be disclosed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahindra Thar 2020 will be officially launched on 2nd October and the official bookings too will commence from the same day. Mahindra Thar had unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar in mid-August, but the pricing details will be disclosed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The new Thar 2020 comes with all new exteriors and interiors. The Mahindra SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The new Thar 2020 comes with all new exteriors and interiors. The Mahindra SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

Mahindra is selling the first unit of Thar 2020 in an online auction, currently underway, with proceeds going to charity.

The deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from October end. The vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of 12-15 lakh.