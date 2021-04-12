Mahindra Thar has received a tremendous response in India. Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the Thar 2020 has crossed 50,000 bookings in just a matter of six months.

Mahindra had launched the SUV on October 2, 2020. Later in the month of October, the company had announced that the bookings had crossed 15,000 within a period of the 15 days. The company had announced that 57% of the bookings came from first-time car buyers.

With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to attract not only die-hard enthusiasts, but urban lifestyle-seekers as well, the auto major said in a statement.

"We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, infact, surpassed all our expectations," Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said.

The waiting period for the model has been longer than expected, he added.

"We sincerely appreciate our customers' patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times," Nakra noted.

The company has claimed that they have fast-tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier-end to meet the demand for the model and reduce the waiting period for customers.

The company introduced the Thar 2020 in two trims, AX and LX, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The SUV is designed and engineered in India, and is being manufactured at the company's Nashik plant.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via