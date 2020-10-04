Mahindra Thar 2020: Five interesting things in the new SUV

Mahindra Thar was officially launched last week and the company has finally revealed the price of the new car. The Thar 2020 starts at a price of ₹9.80 lakh and goes all the way up to ₹13.75 lakh.

The new SUV comes in multiple variants with different roof as well as seating options. In terms of powertrains, the SUV gets both petrol and diesel options. It is either powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine or 2-litre petrol. Both engines are BS6 compliant.

In terms of variants , the SUV is available in AX variants that starts at ₹9.8 lakh and goes all the way to ₹12.2 lakh ( all priceex-showroom). Thar LX variant prices start from ₹12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol and go upto ₹13.75 lakh for the diesel automatic top model with hard top.

Here are five interesting things about the new Mahindra Thar 2020

Configurations: One of the biggest USPs of the new Thar are its variants and the options it has on offer. The company is providing a wide range of seating options as well as roof options. Thar 2020 buyers can choose from seven options with the diesel powertrain or six options from petrol powertrain.

Touch Screen: Past versions of Thar have been popular for their go-to attitude but this new Thar 2020 will also get an infotainment display that will not only support Android Auto and Apple Car Play but also some sophisticated tracking of its 4WD. The Adventure Statistics System with an altimeter, a compass and pitch meter.

Safety features: In terms of safety, the car meets global safety norms. Other than that, the car gets ESP with Rollover Mitigation Technology. It also comes with 3-point seatbelts and built-in interior roll-cage. The Thar 2020 also gets dual airbags with ABS as standard.

Off-roading capabilities: Mahindra claims that the Thar 2020 can tame any terrain. The SUV gets 4x4 which can be turned on using a manual shift 4x4 Transfer Case with Low Ratio. The Body on Frame construction of the SUV helps it manoeuvre tough terrains. The Brake Locking Differential can also be tracked by the infotainment screen.

Interiors: Another massive departure from what buyers have come to expect from Thar over the years, the new Thar comes with creature comforts which includes automatic climate control, TFT Multi-Information Display and even chrome finish over AC vents. This gives the new Thar an all-new city-friendly personality.

