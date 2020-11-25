Mahindra Thar 2020 gets four star safety rating in Global NCAP safety crash test

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Thar 2020, the latest version of the iconic SUV whic was launched on 2 October has secured four star rating on the safety crash test conducted by global safety rating agency Global NCAP. This also makes Thar the safest off-roader in India.

Thar has scored four star rating for both adult and child occupants in new round of 'Safer Cars For India' crash tests.

"The Thar was tested in its basic safety specification, two airbags, and reached 4 stars for adult and child occupants. The Thar also meets the side impact UN 95 regulation, according to press statement.

The Thar achieved four stars for adult and child occupant protection. The Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard. Driver and passenger’s head and neck showed good protection.

According to the report, driver’s chest offered adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection. The structure was rated as stable but the footwell area was rated as unstable, not being capable of withstanding further loadings. Both adult knee areas were optimized to reduce significant injuries.

Both child occupants received almost full protection during the test. The Thar offers standard ISOFIX anchorages and top tether together with 3 point belts for all seating positions.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said,“Mahindra’s commitment to safer cars is once again displayed for consumers and shows that it is possible to offer good safety performance in the Indian market. It is encouraging to see manufacturers that also offer high levels of protection for children traveling in their vehicles. The Thar demonstrates the capacity of Mahindra to improve its fleet safety."

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said,“Another good result for Mahindra which shows the manufacturer’s commitment to safety. It is very satisfying to see this growing vehicle safety trend in the Indian car market, which combines minimum regulatory requirements with the purchasing power of #SaferCarsforIndia informed consumers, helping to drive demand for ever safer vehicles."

Global NCAP tested Thar’s ESC according to UN regulation. ESC is not fitted as standard on the Thar and although the model met minimum regulatory requirements, the car showed an unstable dynamic behaviour. Global NCAP recommends a review and improvement.

Earlier, Mahindra XUV300 had secured a perfect five-star rating in the Global NCAP safety tests while Mahindra Marazzo MPV had managed four stars.

Breaking news indeed!! This makes the @Mahindra_Thar the safest off-roader in India. And proves that Made-in-India is second to none.When you head on to the open road,we want you & your family to be Thar-iffically safe... https://t.co/VNFOmoms1D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2020

M&M Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted," Breaking news indeed!! This makes the@Mahindra_Thar the safest off-roader in India. And proves that Made-in-India is second to none.When you head on to the open road,we want you & your family to be Thar-iffically safe..."

