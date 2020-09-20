Mahindra Thar 2020's first unit to be auctioned online for charity

The first unit of Mahindra Thar 2020 will be auctioned online for charitable cause, Mahindra announced in a press statement. The model, which comes with all new exteriors and interiors, will debut in the country on October 2. The proceeds from the auction will be given to three charitable foundations in their fight against Covid-19.

"To celebrate 75 glorious years of Mahindra, we're auctioning the All-New Thar #1. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds from the auction will be donated to either Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation, or PM CARES fund, as chosen by you, to help India battle COVID-19," Mahindra said in the press note.

"To celebrate 75 glorious years of Mahindra, we're auctioning the All-New Thar #1. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds from the auction will be donated to either Naandi Foundation, Swades Foundation, or PM CARES fund, as chosen by you, to help India battle COVID-19," Mahindra said in the press note.

This is not the first time Mahindra is auctioning the first vehicle for a cause. Mahindra had also auctioned the first batch of Jawa motorcycles, proceeds of which were donated to Armed Forces Flag Day foundation.

Mahindra further adds that the first unit of Thar 2020 will come with a special badge that highlights its uniqueness. Additionally, the owner's initials will be featured in a customized badge and the vehicle will carry number '1' on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

"A customised badge on the vehicle with your initials, serial no.1 on the decorative yin plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats with a choice of below variants and colours' make the All-New Thar =1 very, very special." In order to bid, you will need to register yourself here," Mahindra said.

Bidding will start from 24th September to 17th September.

