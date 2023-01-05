Mahindra Thar 2WD leaked: Here’s what to expect

Mahindra is all set to launch its Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV in India. The automaker recently updated its official brochure with tails of the latest variant of the Thar off-road SUV ahead of the launch. The SUV is going to be the more affordable option model for those looking to purchase a Thar. The automaker is not offering 4x4 capabilities with this variant. Rather, the company will introduce this SUV with a rear-wheel powered by a petrol and a diesel engine.
This new Mahindra Thar 2WD SUV will come with hard top versions. It will get safety features such as Electronic Brake Locking Differential, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation and Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control as exclusive to the rear-wheel drive variants. The wheel size of the car will have the option to pick the 16-inch steel all or the 18-inch alloys.
The latest Thar rear-wheel drive SUV will be available in two variants which are the AX Opt and LX. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel engine and is capable of generating 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only. The petrol variants will come with a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi unit. It is capable of generating 150 hp of power and similar torque as the diesel models. Moreover, the petrol unit will come mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT gearbox.
The new Thar SUVs will be offered in three new colours which are Everest White, Blazing Bronze and Aquamarine. These colours are offered besides the other three options which are Red Rage, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey.
Mahindra Thar with 1.5 diesel engine was showcased at an event last month in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the company is also working on a five-door model of the Thar SUV. The SUV’s test mule showed a hard top with shut lines, hinting at the possibility of a sunroof with the upcoming model of Thar. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumored to be showcased.
