Mahindra Thar 2WD leaked: Here’s what to expect

The latest Thar rear-wheel drive SUV will be available in two variants which are the AX Opt and LX. It will be powered by the 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel engine and is capable of generating 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox only. The petrol variants will come with a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi unit. It is capable of generating 150 hp of power and similar torque as the diesel models. Moreover, the petrol unit will come mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT gearbox.

