Mahindra Thar may soon get a new affordable variant. The company is reportedly working on a 1.5-litre diesel engine for the SUV. The new model will join the existing line-up of 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. According to rumours, the affordable Mahindra Thar 2WD may launch in the country in January, 2023.

Mahindra Thar with 1.5 diesel engine was showcased at an event last month in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. It will feature the same 1,497cc engine that currently powers the Mahindra Marazzo. The engine is said to have a power output of 117hp.

The engine on Mahindra Thar 2WD is expected to come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There will be no automatic model though.

Spy shots of the upcoming SUV were recently spotted. It showed a new storage console replacing the low-range gear lever on the centre console. Since the SUV will have a 2WD system instead of 4WD, and it will have a smaller engine, it will weigh less than the existing Thar models.

Mahindra and Mahindra is also expected to bring a 2WD variant of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Thar SUV. Similar to the upcoming 1.5-litre diesel 2WD, the Thar 2.0 petrol 2WD is said to come with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on a five-door model of the Thar SUV. The SUV’s test mule showed a hard top with shut lines, hinting at the possibility of a sunroof with the upcoming model of Thar. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumored to be showcased.

Compared to the 3-door Thar which is 4 meters in length, the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters. For comparison, the Mahindra Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters. Height and width of the five-door Thar vehicle might remain unchanged.