Mahindra Thar 2WD with affordable pricing coming soon: Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 03:20 PM IST
- The engine on Mahindra Thar 2WD is expected to come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox only.
Mahindra Thar may soon get a new affordable variant. The company is reportedly working on a 1.5-litre diesel engine for the SUV. The new model will join the existing line-up of 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. According to rumours, the affordable Mahindra Thar 2WD may launch in the country in January, 2023.