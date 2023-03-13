Mahindra Thar 4WD variant is now offered in two new colours. These are Everest White and Blazing Bronze which till now were available for the 2WD model only. With the new additions, Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.

Earlier this month, the automaker revised the price of Mahindra Thar RWD version in the country. Its price has been increased by ₹50,000 just 3 months into the launch of the vehicle. The RWD version of Thar was launched in January 2023 at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakhs.

Mahindra Thar RWD comes in 3 variants: RWD Diesel MT variant, LX RWD Diesel MT trim variant and LX RWD Petrol AT variant. While the price of RWD diesel and LX RWD Petrol variants remain unchanged, the prices of RWD Diesel MT trim variant have been hiked by ₹50,000.

The Mahindra Thar has 37,000 units of pending order in January 2023. Its waiting period was increased to four months in February 2023.

In other news, the prices of the XUV300 have been increased by up to ₹22,000 depending on the variant chosen, effective from this month.

The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV. The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment. The price increase comes after the carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with new engines to comply with the stricter emission norms, effective from April 1. The updated engines also meet RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel.