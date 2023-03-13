Mahindra Thar 4WD version gets two new colour options: Details1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.
Mahindra Thar 4WD variant is now offered in two new colours. These are Everest White and Blazing Bronze which till now were available for the 2WD model only. With the new additions, Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.
