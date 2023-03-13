Mahindra Thar 4WD version gets two new colour options: Details

The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV. The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment. The price increase comes after the carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with new engines to comply with the stricter emission norms, effective from April 1. The updated engines also meet RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}