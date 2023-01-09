Mahindra Thar 4X2 debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Mahindra Thar 4X2 debuts in India: Check price, features and more2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- Deliveries of the new Thar will commence from January 14. Notably, these prices are introductory and will be applicable for the first 10,000 initial bookings.
- The automaker has also unveiled a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD which is the same four cylinder unit that can be found on the XUV300 and can produce 117hp and 300 m of torque. The Thar 2WD 1.5 diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.