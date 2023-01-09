Mahindra Thar 4X2 debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its much awaited Mahindra Thar 4X2 in India on Monday. The Mahindra Thar 2WD comes at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel model whereas the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar 2WD will be available in AX (O) and LX trims. Deliveries of the new Thar will commence from January 14. Notably, these prices are introductory and will be applicable for the first 10,000 initial bookings.

The automaker has also unveiled a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Thar 2WD which is the same four cylinder unit that can be found on the XUV300 and can produce 117hp and 300 m of torque. The Thar 2WD 1.5 diesel engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Additionally, the Thar 2WD 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and can churn out 152hp and 320 Nm of torque.

Variants Pricing details (Ex-showroom) AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top INR 9.99 Lakh LX RWD – Diesel MT – Hard Top INR 10.99 Lakh LX RWD – Petrol AT – Hard Top INR 13.49 Lakh

Speaking of design, both Thar 2WD and 4WD seem identical and get two new exterior paint options on the Thar which can be Blazing Bronze and the Everest White. Moreover, the 2WD Thar will be available with the hard-top options.

In terms of interiors, the Thar 2WD comes with a cubical hole in space of the 4x4 selector on the 4WD model. Interestingly, the Thar 2WD gets auto start/stop feature and it can be accessed via the control panel between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. In terms of buttons, it comes with traction control. Hill descent control and door unlock/lock which are repositioned to the centre console from the control panel. Moreover, the Thar gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and LED daytime running lamps.

The Indian company has also introduced an update to the 4WD models. The 4WD models will now get an electronic brake locking differential instead of a mechanical locking differential. Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Thar is not just a capable SUV, it is an emotion. Since 2020, the all-new Thar has captured the imagination of SUV lovers with over 80,000 fans exploring the impossible every day. To make our offering even better, we listened to our customers and engineered the new range of the Thar with important enhancements. By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle."