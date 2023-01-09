Mahindra Thar 4X2 debuts in India: Check price, features and more

The Indian company has also introduced an update to the 4WD models. The 4WD models will now get an electronic brake locking differential instead of a mechanical locking differential. Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Thar is not just a capable SUV, it is an emotion. Since 2020, the all-new Thar has captured the imagination of SUV lovers with over 80,000 fans exploring the impossible every day. To make our offering even better, we listened to our customers and engineered the new range of the Thar with important enhancements. By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle."