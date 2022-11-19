Mahindra Thar is in the news again. The upcoming five-door model of the SUV has been spotted again. The latest leak reveals that the SUV may feature a sunroof. While electric sunroofs have become popular in the high-end vehicles, current variants of Mahindra Thar do not come with one.

But as per images shared by Team BHP, the five-door Mahindra Thar may also bring the new feature. The SUV’s test mule shows a hard top with shut lines, hinting at the possibility of a sunroof with the upcoming model of Thar.

It is known that Mahindra is working on a five-door variant of Mahindra Thar for some time now. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumored to be showcased.

The SUV is said to feature the same Wheelbase as that of Scorpio N. It may feature an upright tail light with a spare wheel on the rear. As far as the LED tail lamps are concerned, it may offer rectangular-shaped tail lamps. The SUV is said to come with a stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. Compared to the 3-door Thar which is 4 meters in length, the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters. For comparison, the Mahindra Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters. Height and width of the five-door Thar vehicle might remain unchanged.

The auto manufacturer is also expected to add a framed soft top for the third-row. It is said to be more spacious on the inside.

Mahindra Thar with five-doors is rumored to come powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. Rumors suggest a 4×2 version of the car as well.

The current three-door model of the SUV costs somewhere between ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹16.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming variant is likely to be costlier than the present model.