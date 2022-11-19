Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted, may feature a single-pane sunroof2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM IST
- Mahindra Thar 5-door test mule shows a hard top with shut lines, hinting at the possibility of a sunroof with the upcoming model of Thar.
Mahindra Thar is in the news again. The upcoming five-door model of the SUV has been spotted again. The latest leak reveals that the SUV may feature a sunroof. While electric sunroofs have become popular in the high-end vehicles, current variants of Mahindra Thar do not come with one.