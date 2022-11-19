Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted, may feature a single-pane sunroof

The SUV is said to feature the same Wheelbase as that of Scorpio N. It may feature an upright tail light with a spare wheel on the rear. As far as the LED tail lamps are concerned, it may offer rectangular-shaped tail lamps. The SUV is said to come with a stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. Compared to the 3-door Thar which is 4 meters in length, the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meters. For comparison, the Mahindra Scorpio N measures 4.7 meters. Height and width of the five-door Thar vehicle might remain unchanged.