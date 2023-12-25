Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing: Here's what to expect
The Mahindra Thar 5-door will have an extended wheelbase to accommodate various enhancements and is expected to be powered by diesel and petrol engines. It will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the 5-door version of the Force Gurkha.
Mahindra's highly anticipated release, the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar, has been captured numerous times during testing, building anticipation for its imminent launch. The most recent spy shots, now circulating online, reveal a camouflaged test model of the lifestyle SUV, complete with production-ready alloy wheels, reported HT Auto. These images indicate that the vehicle is nearing its official debut.