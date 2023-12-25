Mahindra's highly anticipated release, the 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar, has been captured numerous times during testing, building anticipation for its imminent launch. The most recent spy shots, now circulating online, reveal a camouflaged test model of the lifestyle SUV, complete with production-ready alloy wheels, reported HT Auto. These images indicate that the vehicle is nearing its official debut.

The Indian automaker has made a noticeable change in the alloy wheels of the upcoming 5-door Thar. Speaking of the design, departing from the multi-spoke design seen on the current 3-door Thar to what seems to be a diamond-cut pattern structure. The test vehicle also showcases LED headlamps featuring circular LED DRLs, providing strong indications that the model is in the final stages of preparation for production.

Moreover, the upcoming 5-door Thar is positioned as a more practical alternative to the 3-door model without compromising its off-road capabilities. Earlier glimpses from spy shots have unveiled elements such as a user-friendly second row, an electric sunroof, an expanded infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a central armrest between the front seats, height-adjustable seatbelts, and rear AC vents.

Additionally, the vehicle will boast a significantly larger boot space, enhancing its practicality for day-to-day driving, adds the report.

The forthcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will feature an extended wheelbase to accommodate the various enhancements. It is anticipated to be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines, possibly with different tuning. Upon launch, both manual and automatic transmission options are expected, along with 4x4 capabilities. Mahindra might introduce a rear-wheel-drive variant to offer a more affordable starting price.

In terms of rivals, When released next year, the SUV will be in direct competition with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and expected to also lock horns with the upcoming 5-door version of the Force Gurkha.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!