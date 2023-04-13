Mahindra Thar becomes expensive by up to ₹1.05 lakh. Check the new price1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
- After the price hike, Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant now costs ₹55,000 more. Similarly, the Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant is now expensive by ₹1.05 lakh.
Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly increased the price of its Thar range. The SUV has become expensive by up to ₹1.05 lakh. The price hike comes as the Mahindra Thar gets updated to BS 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.
