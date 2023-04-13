Mahindra & Mahindra has reportedly increased the price of its Thar range. The SUV has become expensive by up to ₹1.05 lakh. The price hike comes as the Mahindra Thar gets updated to BS 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

After the price hike, Thar X (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant now costs ₹55,000 more. Similarly, the Mahindra Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD variant is now expensive by ₹1.05 lakh. Other models of the SUV have got a price hike of ₹28,000.

The new price of Mahindra Thar SUV’s top-spec LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD stands at ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of base variant remains unchanged at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The auto manufacturer is reportedly planning to introduce a new variant of Thar. According to a leaked RTO document, an entry-level Thar 4x4 variant – AX (AC). This model will sit below the existing AX (O) variant and most likely take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

Mahindra Thar 4x4 AX (AC) variant is expected to get front-facing second-row seats. It is rumoured to be offered in both 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine models.

Since it will be an entry-level model, the upcoming vehicle will miss on some features that are offered on other variants.

Recently, the company introduced two new colour options of Mahindra Thar 4WD. These are Everest White and Blazing Bronze which till now were available for the 2WD model only. With the new additions, Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.