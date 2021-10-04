Mahindra and Mahindra refreshed its much-loved off-roader, the Thar, on October 2 last year with several updates inside and out. In a year since its launch, Mahindra Thar has received 75,000 bookings.

Reports suggest that 40 per cent of the bookings for the new Mahindra Thar SUV came from millennials. Meanwhile, 50 per cent bookings were for variants with an automatic transmission, and 25 per cent were for a petrol model.

The prices for the Mahindra Thar AX variants start at ₹9.8 lakh, going up to ₹12.2 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The first unit of Mahindra Thar was auctioned for a whopping ₹1.10 crore and the proceeds were given to charity.

The new Thar 2020 comes with all new exteriors and interiors. The Mahindra SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to six speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Thar 2020 will be available in three trims, unlike the two trim options that were revealed earlier.

The diesel variants would be powered by 2.2 litre engine while the petrol trims would come with all new 2 litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

Mahindra Thar for the first time will offer petrol engine alongwith a mHawk diesel engine.

The 4X4 SUV has scored a 4-star rating in both adult and child segments of Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest cars to drive.

