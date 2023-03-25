Mahindra Thar BS6 2 engine details appear online, may launch soon

Mahindra Thar BS6 2 engine details appear online, may launch soon1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra is also planning to update its existing SUV portfolio with BS 6 Phase 2 norms.
Auto manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra will soon introduce a 2023 updated model of Thar SUV. It will launch Bharat Stage VI phase 2 compliant diesel and petrol engines on the SUV. however, there will be no feature upgrade though.
According to a report by Carwale, the BS6 2 model will feature an E20 fuel-ready petrol and diesel engine compliant with RDE norms. The current 4x4 model of the SUV comes powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine and a 2.0 litre petrol engine. While the RWD variant is powered by a 1.5 litre diesel engine.
Mahindra & Mahindra is also planning to update its existing SUV portfolio with BS 6 Phase 2 norms. These include Mahindra XUV300, XUV700, Scorpio, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo MPV.
Recently, the company introduced two new colour options of Mahindra Thar 4WD. These are Everest White and Blazing Bronze which till now were available for the 2WD model only. With the new additions, Mahindra Thar 4WD will be available in six colours – Everest White, Blazing Bronze, Aqua Marine, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.
Earlier this month, the automaker revised the price of Mahindra Thar RWD in the country. Its price has been increased by ₹50,000 just three months into the launch of the vehicle. The RWD version of Thar was launched in January 2023 with a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh.
Mahindra Thar RWD comes in 3 variants: RWD Diesel MT variant, LX RWD Diesel MT trim variant and LX RWD Petrol AT variant. While the price of RWD diesel and LX RWD Petrol variants remain unchanged, the prices of RWD Diesel MT trim variant have been hiked by ₹50,000.
