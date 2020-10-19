Mahindra Thar crosses 15,000 bookings, 57% are 1st-time car buyers

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that its legendary SUV, the all-new second generation Thar has now crossed 15,000 bookings, since its launch on 2 October this month.

The bookings are significantly large, and a huge share is for automatic variants. The auto major informed that around 57% of the buyers are first-time car buyers.

Thar had reportedly hit 9,000 units in bookings in the first four days of being launched.

Speaking on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted with this overwhelming respons received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity".

Meanwhile, Mahindra had also rolled out a long list of accessories and merchandise for the Thar and the owner.

The all-new version of Thar was launched priced between ₹9.8 lakh and ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims, AX and LX, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar is manufactured at the company's Nashik plant.

Thar luxury-focused LX variant prices start from ₹12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol and go upto ₹12.95 lakh for the diesel.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

Mahindra Thar for the first time will offer petrol engine alongwith a mHawk diesel engine.

The deliveries of the 2020 Mahindra Thar are expected to begin from this month end.

