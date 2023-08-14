Mahindra Thar.e Concept reveal tomorrow: Here’s what to expect1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Mahindra to unveil electrified Thar concept in Cape Town, South Africa. Expected to have off-road capabilities and dual-motor configuration.
Mahindra is poised to introduce the electrified Thar concept during an event in Cape Town, South Africa tomorrow. Building anticipation, the brand had recently unveiled an official teaser of the upcoming model, shedding light on several prominent features we can anticipate.