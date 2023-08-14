Mahindra is poised to introduce the electrified Thar concept during an event in Cape Town, South Africa tomorrow. Building anticipation, the brand had recently unveiled an official teaser of the upcoming model, shedding light on several prominent features we can anticipate.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the rear tail lamp, maintaining the prevailing design language of the current Thar—a square unit featuring a smaller square within. The teaser suggests that the overall design of the Thar.e will likely retain its familiar appearance with minor tweaks to set it apart from the internal combustion engine version while preserving its distinctive identity.

According to HT Auto, given the Thar's inherent off-road capabilities and four-wheel drive functionality, it would be a rational choice for Mahindra to contemplate a dual-motor configuration for the electric variant. This arrangement entails installing one motor on the front axle and another on the rear, thereby augmenting performance and traction. However, the ultimate advancement would involve a quad-motor setup, distributing an individual electric motor to each wheel. This configuration would facilitate precise control over torque and traction during off-road exploits, significantly enhancing the electric Thar's off-road prowess.

Presently, details concerning the Thar.e are relatively scarce. One possible approach for Mahindra is to adapt the existing Thar platform to incorporate electric components such as batteries and motors. Alternatively, they could consider employing a novel and specialized electric skateboard platform tailored for the Thar.e.

Of particular significance, Mahindra possesses the INGLO electric platform, which is poised to underpin their forthcoming electric SUV models.

It must be noted that Mahindra will be showcasing the concept version of the Thar.e, and the production-spec model is still a few years away from being available.

Alongside the Thar.e, Mahindra will also showcase a global tractor platform and a pick-up truck concept during the event.