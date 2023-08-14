Mahindra Thar.e Concept reveal tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

According to HT Auto, given the Thar's inherent off-road capabilities and four-wheel drive functionality, it would be a rational choice for Mahindra to contemplate a dual-motor configuration for the electric variant. This arrangement entails installing one motor on the front axle and another on the rear, thereby augmenting performance and traction. However, the ultimate advancement would involve a quad-motor setup, distributing an individual electric motor to each wheel. This configuration would facilitate precise control over torque and traction during off-road exploits, significantly enhancing the electric Thar's off-road prowess.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}