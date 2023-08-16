Mahindra Thar.e electric Concept SUV revealed with bold design language! All details here1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Mahindra unveils electric Thar.e SUV concept with new design elements for upcoming electric off-road SUVs.
The Thar.e, an electric concept SUV by Mahindra and Mahindra, was recently unveiled during an event in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. This concept is derived from the renowned Thar off-road SUV and features a distinct appearance, showcasing new design elements that will characterize Mahindra's forthcoming electric off-road SUVs. The electric Thar will join Mahindra's Born Electric series of vehicles.