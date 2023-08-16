comScore
Mahindra Thar.e electric Concept SUV revealed with bold design language! All details here
The Thar.e, an electric concept SUV by Mahindra and Mahindra, was recently unveiled during an event in Cape Town, South Africa on August 15. This concept is derived from the renowned Thar off-road SUV and features a distinct appearance, showcasing new design elements that will characterize Mahindra's forthcoming electric off-road SUVs. The electric Thar will join Mahindra's Born Electric series of vehicles.

In the unveiling event, Mahindra affirmed that the Thar electric SUV will be underpinned by the INGLO-P1 EV platform. This platform is dedicated to enhancing the range through a larger battery capacity while concurrently reducing the vehicle's weight. The Thar.e model will incorporate heightened ground clearance and will be equipped with all-wheel drive capabilities. Mahindra disclosed that the wheelbase of the Thar.e electric concept SUV will span from 2,776 mm to 2,976 mm, while maintaining a ground clearance of approximately 300 mm.

When it comes to appearance, the Thar.e exhibits a striking departure from the regular Thar SUVs available in the Indian market. The front end showcases redesigned LED headlights with a square shape, accompanied by LED bars on the grille, reminiscent of the carmaker's distinctive slat pattern. Notably, the concept EV features prominent Thar.e badging on the blacked-out grille, along with a robust front bumper. The vehicle is also positioned on sizeable all-terrain wheels.

Mahindra has refrained from disclosing specific information regarding the battery size or the anticipated range of the forthcoming electric SUV upon its release. Likewise, the automake has not outlined a launch timeline at this point. Nevertheless, industry expectations suggest that production of the Thar electric SUV might commence around 2025.

In addition, Mahindra and Mahindra also introduced a concept pickup truck derived from its flagship Scorpio N SUV. Built upon a fresh ladder-frame chassis, the Scorpio N PikUp Concept will feature the Gen-2 mHawk engine, along with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. This concept will incorporate 4WD with electric shift-on-fly, level-2 ADAS, a sunroof, and 5G connectivity.

 

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
