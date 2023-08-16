In the unveiling event, Mahindra affirmed that the Thar electric SUV will be underpinned by the INGLO-P1 EV platform. This platform is dedicated to enhancing the range through a larger battery capacity while concurrently reducing the vehicle's weight. The Thar.e model will incorporate heightened ground clearance and will be equipped with all-wheel drive capabilities. Mahindra disclosed that the wheelbase of the Thar.e electric concept SUV will span from 2,776 mm to 2,976 mm, while maintaining a ground clearance of approximately 300 mm.