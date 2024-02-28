Mahindra Thar Earth Edition debuts in India at ₹15.40 lakhs. Check features, variants and more
Mahindra unveils the Thar Earth Edition, a special variant with distinctive design elements and premium features. The vehicle comes with petrol and diesel engine choices, customizable accessories, and a price range starting from ₹15.40 lakh.
Mahindra, the renowned automotive manufacturer, continues to make waves in the Indian market with its iconic Thar model. Building on the unprecedented success of the Thar, Mahindra has introduced a new variant that is set to captivate enthusiasts across the country.
