Mahindra, the renowned automotive manufacturer, continues to make waves in the Indian market with its iconic Thar model. Building on the unprecedented success of the Thar, Mahindra has introduced a new variant that is set to captivate enthusiasts across the country.

Enter the Thar Earth Edition, a special iteration of the beloved 3-door Thar, which has recently been unveiled to eager consumers. Boasting both petrol and diesel engine options, drivers can opt for either manual or automatic transmission, offering versatility to suit diverse preferences.

The Earth Edition distinguishes itself with subtle yet impactful cosmetic enhancements that elevate its visual appeal. Sporting an exclusive 'Earth Edition' badge, the exterior showcases a striking Satin Matte hue named Desert Fury, enhancing its rugged charm. Body-color accents adorn the ORVMs and grille, complemented by desert-themed decals and bespoke alloy wheels featuring Thar branding inserts. Matte black 'Mahindra' and 'Thar' wordmarks further accentuate the vehicle's distinctive persona, while matte black with red-accented 4x4 and Automatic badges add a touch of sportiness.

Inside the cabin, the Thar Earth Edition exudes sophistication with thoughtful detailing. A decorative VIN plate adorns the dashboard, while leatherette seats with beige stitching exude luxury. Earth branding on the seats and Dune design headrests add a touch of exclusivity, while Desert Fury accents on the door pads complete the thematic cohesion. Dual-tone AC vents, thematic inserts on the steering wheel, and piano black HVAC housing enhance the premium ambiance, accompanied by dark chrome accents for the gear knob and center console. A twin peak logo on the steering wheel adds a final flourish of elegance.

For enthusiasts seeking further customization, Mahindra offers a range of optional accessories to enhance the driving experience. From custom front and rear armrests to 7D mats and a Comfort Kit, customers have the opportunity to tailor their Thar Earth Edition to their preferences, albeit as separate purchases.

In terms of pricing, the Earth Edition Petrol MT is available at ₹15.40 lakh, with the AT variant priced at ₹16.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Diesel MT variant is priced at ₹16.15 lakh, with the AT option available at ₹17.40 lakh, all prices listed are ex-showroom.

With its distinctive design elements and enhanced features, the Thar Earth Edition promises to captivate adventure seekers and automotive enthusiasts alike, further cementing Mahindra's position as a trailblazer in the Indian automotive landscape.

