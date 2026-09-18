Mahindra Thar facelift to BE 07: New SUV coming to India by 2027, what to expect

Mahindra is preparing a series of SUV launches across petrol, diesel and electric segments, with the updated Thar 3-door expected to arrive first. The company is also working on the Vision S SUV and the BE 07 electric SUV. The new models are expected to expand Mahindra’s SUV portfolio across different price points and vehicle segments.

The Thar facelift is expected to get styling and feature updates while retaining its existing powertrains. The Vision S is expected to be a compact SUV, while the BE 07 will be positioned between Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e in the company’s electric SUV lineup.

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Mahindra Thar facelift: What to expect The three-door Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to launch on 22 September 2026. Mahindra has already teased the updated SUV with the message, “Off-road adventure now gets muddier.”

The facelift is expected to feature a revised grille, projector headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging and a new steering wheel. A 360-degree camera could also be offered. Mahindra has not yet revealed the full list of features.

Thar facelift powertrain likely unchanged The facelift is expected to retain the existing engine lineup. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 117 bhp and 320 Nm, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 150 bhp and 300 Nm, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

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Six-speed manual and six-speed torque-converter automatic transmissions are expected to continue, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive options.

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Mahindra Vision S: New compact SUV The Vision S is expected to come out in 2027. It will be the Mahindra model using the new NU_IQ platform. It is expected to be more than four metres long and could compete with models such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The SUV is expected to have pixel-style LED lights, body cladding, a straight design and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Inside, it might have screens, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS and ventilated front seats. The NU_IQ platform is made to support ICE, hybrid and electric engines.

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Mahindra BE 07: New electric SUV The BE 07 is expected to be between the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. It is expected to compete in the electric SUV segment with models such as the Tata Harrier EV and VinFast VF7.

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Mahindra is expected to offer RWD and dual-motor AWD versions. The SUV might have three 12.3-inch screens, a sunroof, Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos sound and Level 2+ ADAS. Battery options are expected to be 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh. The range is expected to be between 530 km and 650 km. It may support up to 175kW DC charging.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.