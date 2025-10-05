Mahindra Thar facelift to Skoda Octavia RS: October 2025 brings power-packed action in the Indian car market

September and October in India are considered the festive season, and this period sees power-packed actions from the automakers in the country in terms of new model launches, introduction of facelifted and updated iterations of existing vehicles. October 2025 is no different, and this month is witnessing the launch of some spectacular vehicles in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Starting the game is the updated version of the Mahindra Thar, which brings some minor yet meaningful tweaks on design and feature fronts. Adding the zing to the market will be the updated Mahindra Bolero range. Amid the range of utility vehicles, one performance-focused premium sedan is also grabbing a lot of attention, which is the Skoda Octavia RS, which is slated for a comeback to India on October 17. In a nutshell, the Indian passenger vehicle market is slated for power-packed action in October. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the cars launching in the Indian market in October 2025.

Mahindra Thar facelift The Mahindra Thar is a three-door lifestyle off-roader, which received a mid-life facelift. Launched on October 3 at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar facelift has received a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. On the exterior, it gets an updated front grille, dual-tone bumper, rear washer and wiper. Inside the cabin, the Thar facelift comes with a black dashboard, updated steering wheel, rear AC vents, one-touch power window buttons, sliding armrest, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, A-pillar entry assist handle, internally operated fuel lid, etc. However, mechanically, the Thar facelift continues with the same powertrains as the pre-facelift version.

Mahindra Bolero facelift Mahindra is all set to launch an updated iteration of its Bolero SUV. The automaker has not revealed any details of the Mahindra Bolero facelift, but expect it to receive mild cosmetic updates inside and out. There could be some additional features that will enhance the occupant comfort inside the cabin. However, the powertrain choices are expected to remain unchanged in the updated version.

Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift Mahindra is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Bolero Neo SUV alongside the Bolero facelift. The Bolero Neo is expected to receive a host of updates in an attempt to become more premium than the current model. Test mules of the Bolero Neo have been spotted multiple times. Expect the SUV to receive a revamped grille design, tweaked bumpers on the exterior and updated upholstery. Expect it to receive a host of features inside the cabin to increase the occupant comfort. However, just like its siblings, the Bolero Neo would continue with the same engine and transmission choices.