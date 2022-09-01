Mahindra Thar gets new brand logo, colour variants revised

Mahindra has delisted Rocky Beige and Mystic Copper colour variants of the Thar SUV. As per the current listing on the company’s website, the SUV can now be purchased in Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Aqua Marine, and Red Rage.
The Indian automaker has also repositioned a couple of controls on the dashboard. The off-roader has been spotted under a spy cam featuring the new twin peaks brand logo on wheel hub caps and steering wheel. On the inside, the company has made minor changes to the lower portion of the dashboard. It has revamped the switches design which now looks sleeker and more compact.
The company has also repositioned the traction control and hill-descent controls from right of the steering wheel to the centre. The SUV also gets a lock/unlock button for added convenience.
Under the hood, Mahindra Thar SUV continues to come powered by the same 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. It is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic gearboxes.
Meanwhile, Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the all new Scorpio-N SUV would start in India from September 26, 2022, on the festive occasion of Navratri. The automaker aims to deliver more than 7,000 units of the SUV within the first 10 days of the commencement of the delivery. The automaker has stated that the waiting period for different models varies, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings would be just four months.
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.