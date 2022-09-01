Mahindra Thar gets new brand logo, colour variants revised

Meanwhile, Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the all new Scorpio-N SUV would start in India from September 26, 2022, on the festive occasion of Navratri. The automaker aims to deliver more than 7,000 units of the SUV within the first 10 days of the commencement of the delivery. The automaker has stated that the waiting period for different models varies, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings would be just four months.