Mahindra Thar in mind? Be ready to shell out more. Old vs new prices compared

If you have been planning to bring home the iconic Mahindra Thar, the three-door true-blue SUV that can take you anywhere, irrespective of the road condition, now you have to stretch your budget slightly. Just a few months after reducing prices following a GST rate cut during the last festive season, the homegrown auto giant has increased the price for its popular three-door SUV. The Mahindra Thar has become pricier by ₹20,000, and the new pricing is effective immediately.

The increased pricing applies to all the variants of the Mahindra Thar, except only the AXTL 1.5 Diesel 2WD variant. The price hike applies to all the petrol and diesel versions of the SUV, as well as the 2WD and 4WD configurations of the Mahindra Thar, except only the aforementioned trim.

The price hike comes as part of the brand's annual price revisions. The price hike is attributed to the increased input costs, owing to the factors such as rising raw material prices, inflation etc.

Here is a quick look at the revised price list of the Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Thar becomes costlier by ₹ 20,000

Mahindra Thar: Old vs new pricing Variants Old price (ex-showroom) Difference New price (ex-showroom) ATX 1.5L diesel 2WD MT ₹ 9.99 lakh NA ₹ 9.99 lakh LXT 1.5L diesel 2WD MT RS 12.19 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 12.39 lakh LXT 2.0L petrol 2WD AT ₹ 13.99 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 14.19 lakh LXT 2.0L petrol 4WD MT ₹ 14.69 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 14.89 lakh LXT 2.2L diesel 4WD MT ₹ 15.49 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 15.69 lakh LXT 2.0L petrol 4WD AT ₹ 16.25 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 16.45 lakh LXT 2.2L diesel 4WD AT ₹ 16.99 lakh ₹ 20,000 ₹ 17.19 lakh

The Mahindra Thar continues to be the most popular lifestyle off-road SUV in the Indian market. Now, Mahindra has hiked the prices of Thar for all LXT variants, across both petrol and diesel engine options. However, the base AXT variant price remains untouched. On the other hand, the price hike for all LXT variants is uniform, pegged at ₹20,000.