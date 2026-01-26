Subscribe

Mahindra Thar in mind? Be ready to shell out more. Old vs new prices compared

Mahindra Thar three-door, one of the bestselling SUVs in India, has become costlier by 20,000.

HT Auto Desk
Updated26 Jan 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Advertisement
Mahindra Thar three-door, one of the bestselling SUVs in India, has become costlier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Notify me
Mahindra Thar three-door, one of the bestselling SUVs in India, has become costlier by ₹20,000.
AI Quick Read

If you have been planning to bring home the iconic Mahindra Thar, the three-door true-blue SUV that can take you anywhere, irrespective of the road condition, now you have to stretch your budget slightly. Just a few months after reducing prices following a GST rate cut during the last festive season, the homegrown auto giant has increased the price for its popular three-door SUV. The Mahindra Thar has become pricier by 20,000, and the new pricing is effective immediately.

The increased pricing applies to all the variants of the Mahindra Thar, except only the AXTL 1.5 Diesel 2WD variant. The price hike applies to all the petrol and diesel versions of the SUV, as well as the 2WD and 4WD configurations of the Mahindra Thar, except only the aforementioned trim.

The price hike comes as part of the brand's annual price revisions. The price hike is attributed to the increased input costs, owing to the factors such as rising raw material prices, inflation etc.

Advertisement

Here is a quick look at the revised price list of the Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Thar becomes costlier by 20,000

Mahindra Thar: Old vs new pricing
VariantsOld price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom)
ATX 1.5L diesel 2WD MT 9.99 lakhNA 9.99 lakh
LXT 1.5L diesel 2WD MTRS 12.19 lakh 20,000 12.39 lakh
LXT 2.0L petrol 2WD AT 13.99 lakh 20,000 14.19 lakh
LXT 2.0L petrol 4WD MT 14.69 lakh 20,000 14.89 lakh
LXT 2.2L diesel 4WD MT 15.49 lakh 20,000 15.69 lakh
LXT 2.0L petrol 4WD AT 16.25 lakh 20,000 16.45 lakh
LXT 2.2L diesel 4WD AT 16.99 lakh 20,000 17.19 lakh

The Mahindra Thar continues to be the most popular lifestyle off-road SUV in the Indian market. Now, Mahindra has hiked the prices of Thar for all LXT variants, across both petrol and diesel engine options. However, the base AXT variant price remains untouched. On the other hand, the price hike for all LXT variants is uniform, pegged at 20,000.

After the price hike, the base AXT 1.5L diesel 2WD MT variant continues to be priced at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The LXT variants now come available from 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom), for the LXT 1.5L diesel 2WD MT. Post this price hike, the most affordable automatic variant of the three-door Thar SUV, the LXT 2.0L petrol 2WD AT, comes priced at 14.19 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant, LXT 2.2L diesel 4WD AT is now priced at 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom), costlier by 20,000, from the the previous pricing of 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsMahindra Thar in mind? Be ready to shell out more. Old vs new prices compared
Read Next Story