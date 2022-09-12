Mahindra Thar may get a 5-door variant: What to expect

Mahindra XUV400 EV gets an updated exterior as well as interior so that it can easily be differentiated from the XUV300 that was offered with a conventional internal combustion engine. Price announcement and bookings will open in January 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}