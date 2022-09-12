Mahindra Thar may get a 5-door variant: What to expect

Mahindra Thar 5-door model is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumoured to be showcased.
Homegrown auto manufacturer Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch a 5-door model of Mahindra Thar SUV in the country. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumoured to be showcased.
Compared to the current three-door variant of Mahindra Thar, the five-door model is said to come with a long wheelbase. It may also feature an upright tail light with a spare wheel on the rear. The LED tail lamps will be rectangular-shaped. Also, the Thar 5-door model will have a dedicated door for rear seats, which means there would be more space on the inside. However, dimensions may remain unchanged.
It is also expected that the 5-door Thar SUV may offer more stability on the road than the 3-door model. The SUV is said to come with a stiffer platform, new penta-link suspension and wider track. Compared to the 3-door Thar which is 4 meter in length, the 5-door model will measure around 4.3 meter. For comparison, Mahindra Scorpio N measures 4.7 meter.
The powertrain on 5-door Mahindra Thar will sport 2.2-liter mHawk Diesel engine and 2-liter mStallion petrol engine. Rumours hint at 4×2 version of the car as well.
Rcently, Mahindra unveiled its Mahindra XUV400 EV on Thursday. Soon, this electric car will be offered to buyers in India. Mahindra XUV400 EV will directly go against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. The latest SUV from Mahindra is based on the eXUV300 concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.
Mahindra XUV400 EV gets an updated exterior as well as interior so that it can easily be differentiated from the XUV300 that was offered with a conventional internal combustion engine. Price announcement and bookings will open in January 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.
