Home / Auto News / Mahindra Thar price revised: Here are the new prices

Mahindra has revised the price of its four-seater Thar SUV by up to 53,411
2 min read . 01:23 PM ISTLivemint

  • Mahindra Thar Petrol AT convertible and hard-top versions have got a price cut. While prices of the diesel variants of Mahindra Thar have been increased

Ahead of the festive season, Mahindra & Mahindra has revised the price of its four-seater Thar SUV by up to 53,411. The company has both increased as well as decreased the price across models for both petrol AT and diesel MT variants. The price revision comes days after the price of Mahindra XUV700 was increased earlier this month. Mahindra XUV will now demand a premium of up to 37,000.

Mahindra Thar new prices

Mahindra Thar Petrol AT convertible and hard-top versions have got a price cut. Both these models have become affordable by up to 20,678 and 21,271, respectively. The petrol MT Hardtop variant, on the other hand, has got a price hike. It will now demand a premium of 5,711.

Prices of the diesel variants of Mahindra Thar have also been revised. The SUV’s hard-top and convertible versions in the diesel MT variant will now demand a premium of 28,278 and 28,096, respectively. While the diesel AT variants for the convertible and hard-top versions have become expensive by 52,780 and 53,411, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch a 5-door model of Mahindra Thar SUV in the country. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumoured to be showcased. As compared to the current three-door variant of Mahindra Thar, the five-door model is said to come with a long wheelbase. It may also feature an upright tail light with a spare wheel on the rear. The LED tail lamps will be rectangular-shaped. Also, the Thar 5-door model will have a dedicated door for rear seats, which means there would be more space on the inside. However, dimensions may remain unchanged.

