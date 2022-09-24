Mahindra Thar price revised: Here are the new prices

Meanwhile, Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch a 5-door model of Mahindra Thar SUV in the country. The revamped model of Thar is expected to be first revealed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January next year where cars like Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Force Gurkha 5-door are also rumoured to be showcased. As compared to the current three-door variant of Mahindra Thar, the five-door model is said to come with a long wheelbase. It may also feature an upright tail light with a spare wheel on the rear. The LED tail lamps will be rectangular-shaped. Also, the Thar 5-door model will have a dedicated door for rear seats, which means there would be more space on the inside. However, dimensions may remain unchanged.