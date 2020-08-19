Mahindra Thar has attracted the attention of a lot of enthusiasts as well as celebrities. After Anand Mahindra himself expressed his desire to have a Mahindra Thar in his garage, Malyalam moviestar Prithviraj Sukumaran has also joined the ever increasing list of people who are appreciating the Mahindra’s new SUV.

The actor is an auto enthusiast himself and claims to have driven the new Mahindra Thar. The celebrity claimed that the feel-good factor of the car is quite high but the design might still be up for debate. In a tweet, the actor tagged Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra asking for the company to price the Thar right.

Prithviraj’s tweet read, “Got to drive the new #MahindraThar The design might still be up for debate but there is no denying the fact that it’s one hell of a product with sky high scores on the “feel-good" meter. Hope they price it right @anandmahindra PS: No. This is not a paid endorsement!"

The auto enthusiast celebrity is one of the few actors to own a Lamborghini Huracan which starts at ₹3 crore.

The new Thar comes with two engine options and two transmission options as well. The car carries a BS-6 compliant 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The gearbox options includes a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to a manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

This time Mahindra has also added some creature comforts with the new Thar to make it city friendly as well. The dashboard gets an all new 7.0-inch drizzle resistant screen for basic media options as well as to analyse important off-roading tech in the car. Mahindra is offering a slue of options with the Thar’s seating as well as form factor. The 226 mm ground clearance will help it slide through huge bumps.

It also gets important safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags (driver, co-pilot seat), hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated